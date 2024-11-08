Zion Williamson Injury: Won't play against Orlando

Williamson (hamstring) is out for Friday's game versus the Magic.

Williamson has been downgraded from questionable to out, marking his fourth absence of the season. First, he was sidelined due to an illness, then right hamstring tightness and right thigh soreness. And now, left hamstring tightness. This is certainly a concerning trend for the oft-injured forward. In Williamson's absence, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Javonte Green are both candidates to start against Orlando. Williamson's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Brooklyn.