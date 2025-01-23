Zion Williamson Injury: Won't play Friday
Williamson is out for Friday's game versus the Grizzlies due to a return to competition reconditioning.
Williamson was deemed questionable for Wednesday's contest due to an illness before the game was postponed. While Williamson is set to sit out the first leg of New Orleans' back-to-back Friday, his injury designation no longer sites an illness. The star forward's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Charlotte.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now