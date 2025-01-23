Fantasy Basketball
Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Williamson is out for Friday's game versus the Grizzlies due to a return to competition reconditioning.

Williamson was deemed questionable for Wednesday's contest due to an illness before the game was postponed. While Williamson is set to sit out the first leg of New Orleans' back-to-back Friday, his injury designation no longer sites an illness. The star forward's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Charlotte.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans

