Zion Williamson Injury: Won't play Friday
Williamson is out for Friday's game against Boston due to right knee injury management.
It looks like the Pelicans are just about ready to shut down Williamson, though he'll have one more chance to appear during the regular season Sunday versus Minnesota. Derik Queen and Micah Peavy should see more playing time Friday for the depleted Pelicans.
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