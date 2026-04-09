Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Williamson is out for Friday's game against Boston due to right knee injury management.

It looks like the Pelicans are just about ready to shut down Williamson, though he'll have one more chance to appear during the regular season Sunday versus Minnesota. Derik Queen and Micah Peavy should see more playing time Friday for the depleted Pelicans.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
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