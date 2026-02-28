Zion Williamson Injury: Won't return Saturday
Williamson won't return to Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a right ankle injury. He'll finish with four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound across 11 minutes.
Williamson checked out of this one with 9:33 remaining in the second quarter, and the severity of the ankle injury is unclear. The star forward faces a short turnaround if he hopes to suit up in Sunday's game against the Clippers. If he's forced to miss additional time, Karlo Matkovic and Derik Queen would be candidates for increased minutes.
