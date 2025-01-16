Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson News: Available for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 3:30pm

Williamson is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Williams missed the second half of New Orleans' back-to-back set Wednesday versus the Mavericks, but he was always expected to be cleared for Friday. In his most recent outing Tuesday against the Bulls, Williamson posted 21 points (10-14 FG, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one block across 24 minutes.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now