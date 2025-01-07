Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 10:47am

Williamson (hamstring) is available to play Tuesday against the Timberwolves.

Williamson is officially back after missing the past 27 games for the Pelicans. Given where the franchise is in the standings, it's likely that Williamson will be eased back into things with heavy restrictions. Tuesday's game is the first leg of a back-to-back set as well, so the team may hold Williamson out Wednesday against Portland. Prior to his injury, Williamson appeared in just six games with averages of 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 blocks.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now