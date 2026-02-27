Zion Williamson News: Capitalizes on Utah absences
Williamson produced 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 129-118 victory over the Jazz.
Williamson had his way against Utah's short-handed frontcourt in the decisive win, and his total would have likely been higher if he had stayed in the game during the closing minutes. Although the team's playoff hopes are thwarted, they've racked up a three-game win streak thanks to strong performances from Williamson and Saadiq Bey.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 26Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 243 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 216 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 216 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More