Zion Williamson News: Capitalizes on Utah absences

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Williamson produced 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 129-118 victory over the Jazz.

Williamson had his way against Utah's short-handed frontcourt in the decisive win, and his total would have likely been higher if he had stayed in the game during the closing minutes. Although the team's playoff hopes are thwarted, they've racked up a three-game win streak thanks to strong performances from Williamson and Saadiq Bey.

