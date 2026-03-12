Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson News: Chips in 19 points vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Williamson finished Wednesday's 122-111 victory over Toronto with 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes.

Williamson helped close things out for the Pelicans with seven of his 19 points coming in the fourth quarter, and he finished as the team's third-leading scorer behind Trey Murphy (28 points) and Dejounte Murray (27 points). Over his last five outings, Williamson has averaged 21.0 points on 71.0 percent shooting along with 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.6 steals over 30.2 minutes per game.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Rising NBA Pickups You Need Now
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Rising NBA Pickups You Need Now
Author Image
Mike Barner
7 days ago