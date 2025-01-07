Zion Williamson News: Effective in return

Williamson tallied 22 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 loss to the Timberwolves.

Williamson suited up for the first time since Nov. 6 on Tuesday after missing an extended period due to a hamstring injury. While the 24-year-old forward was limited to 28 minutes of action, he looked as athletic as ever, demonstrated by his windmill dunk. Even if Williamson continues to play fewer than 30 minutes per contest while he works his way back to a full workload, he is more than capable of scoring over 20 points on efficient shooting.