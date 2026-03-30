Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson News: Efficient despite loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Williamson produced 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-8 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 134-102 loss to the Rockets.

Williamson missed just two shots from the floor and two of his eight attempts from the free-throw line, but he didn't do much in other categories. The former Duke standout saw his streak of games with at least 20 points end at four contests, but he remains a reliable go-to option on offense for a Pelicans team that's no longer in the running for a playoff berth. Williamson is averaging 20.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 14 games since the beginning of March.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and Pick6 for Tuesday, March 24
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and Pick6 for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago