Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson News: Erupts for 32 in Friday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Williamson finished with 32 points (13-17 FG, 6-8 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 139-118 loss to Milwaukee.

The 25-year-old forward led all scorers on the night, but the Pelicans' poor performance on the perimeter at both ends of the court did them in -- New Orleans shot just 16.0 percent from three-point range, while Milwaukee shot 41.7 percent. It was Williamson's best scoring effort since Jan. 2, when he dropped 35 points on the Trail Blazers, and through six games in February he's averaging 23.0 points, 5.2 boards and 4.0 assists while shooting 63.1 percent from the floor.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
