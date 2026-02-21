Zion Williamson News: Erupts for 32 in Friday's loss
Williamson finished with 32 points (13-17 FG, 6-8 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 139-118 loss to Milwaukee.
The 25-year-old forward led all scorers on the night, but the Pelicans' poor performance on the perimeter at both ends of the court did them in -- New Orleans shot just 16.0 percent from three-point range, while Milwaukee shot 41.7 percent. It was Williamson's best scoring effort since Jan. 2, when he dropped 35 points on the Trail Blazers, and through six games in February he's averaging 23.0 points, 5.2 boards and 4.0 assists while shooting 63.1 percent from the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 20Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1110 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 912 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More