Zion Williamson News: Game-high 30 points in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 10:06pm

Williamson racked up 30 points (9-18 FG, 12-15 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Monday's 127-81 loss to the Pistons.

Williamson posted a game-high 30 points, marking his seventh 30-plus-point outing over 29 regular-season appearances. Additionally, the star forward tied the game-high mark in blocks, racking up multiple swats for the seventh time on the season. Williamson also knocked down a season-high 12 shots from the charity stripe, and he was a bright spot during a rough showing for the Pelicans on Monday.

