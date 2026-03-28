Zion Williamson News: Goes for 22 points in defeat

Williamson posted 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 119-106 loss to Toronto.

Williamson has surpassed the 20-point plateau in four games in a row, and he's scored at least 20 in nine of his 13 appearances since the beginning of March. Williamson has managed to stay healthy throughout the majority of the season and has logged 58 regular-season appearances already. If he doesn't sit out the rest of the campaign, this could be his second-best season in terms of games played -- he's played more than 60 regular-season contests just twice in his career. Look for Williamson to remain a key piece on offense for the Pelicans as long as he's active -- he's averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game since the All-Star break.