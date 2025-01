Zion Williamson News: Good to go Saturday

Williamson (conditioning) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Hornets.

Williamson will return to action Saturday after sitting out New Orleans' previous contest due to an illness and a return-to-competition reconditioning. The 24-year-old forward is averaging 22.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks in 26.4 minutes across his last five appearances.