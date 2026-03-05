Zion Williamson News: Good to go Thursday
Williamson (ankle) will play Thursday against the Kings, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Williamson was added to the injury report with a questionable tag as he continues to nurse an ankle sprain, but he'll again fight through the issue Thursday night. His ankle didn't slow him down Tuesday, as he finished with 24 points in 33 minutes against the Lakers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks3 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 14 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 14 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 14 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 285 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More