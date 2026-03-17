Zion Williamson News: Keeps rolling in victory

Williamson registered 27 points (11-13 FG, 5-9 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 129-111 victory over Dallas.

Williamson continues to score in bunches, putting up at least 19 points in seven consecutive games. The star forward has missed just one contest since the middle of December, so the Pelicans haven't been particularly cautious about his workload. Williamson has averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30.5 minutes per game in his last seven outings, shooting 64.8 percent from the floor.