Zion Williamson News: Limited role in win
Williamson recorded 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 win over the Clippers.
Even though the Pelicans earned the win Thursday, Williamson had a limited role despite playing 33 minutes. His seven field-goal attempts were his fewest in a game in which he played at least 30 minutes since Jan. 31, when he attempted only six shots in a loss to the 76ers. Williamson has been productive even if his workload has been a bit inconsistent of late, and he's averaging 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.8 steals per game in nine starts since the beginning of March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More