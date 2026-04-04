Zion Williamson News: Low volume in loss

Williamson closed Friday's 117-113 loss to the Kings with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes.

Williamson's usual lines are essential to a productive night for the Pelicans, but he was unable to optimize his involvement in the offense during the loss. After a four-game stretch with totals of 20-plus points, he's failed to hit that milestone in four consecutive games, largely due to a slight reduction in minutes. With New Orleans having nothing to play for, we'll likely see more games in which Williamson will log less than 30 minutes as the season draws to a close.