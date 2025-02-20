Fantasy Basketball
Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson News: Off injury report for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Williamson (rest) is off the Pelicans' injury report for Friday's game against Dallas.

Williamson is set to return to game action after missing the club's final outing before the All-Star break due to rest purposes. The big man has yet to surpass 30 minutes in a game since returning from an extended absence due to a hamstring injury, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 26.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals across 27.5 minutes per contest.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
