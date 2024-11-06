Fantasy Basketball
Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson News: Officially available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Williamson (thigh) has been cleared for Wednesday's game versus Cleveland, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Williamson is joined by Jordan Hawkins (back) and Jose Alvarado (ankle) in gaining clearance for Wednesday's outing. Williamson will return from a two-game absence due to thigh soreness, wherein the Pelicans dropped both contests with double-digit losses to Atlanta in Portland.

New Orleans Pelicans
