Zion Williamson News: Posts big double-double in return

Williamson (illness) racked up 28 points (11-20 FG, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 123-92 loss to the Hornets.

Back in action after a two-game absence due to an illness and return to competition reconditioning, Williamson had arguably his best outing Saturday since returning Jan. 7 following a two-month absence due to a hamstring injury. In the five games he's played since his return, Williamson has averaged 22.2 points on 54.1 percent shooting, 9.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks over 25.7 minutes per game. The Pelicans may continue to keep him under 30 minutes for at least another game or two while he ramps back up, and Williamson will also be a candidate to sit out one leg of future back-to-back sets.