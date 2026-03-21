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Zion Williamson News: Puts up team-high 25 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Williamson provided 25 points (10-14 FG, 5-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 111-106 loss to Cleveland.

The star forward led the Pelicans in scoring Saturday, reaching the 25-point marker for the 19th time this season. Williamson is showing no signs of slowing down as New Orleans plays out the final week of its losing season. Over his last 10 contests, Williamson has averaged 20.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.7 minutes per tilt while shooting 66.7 percent from the floor.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
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