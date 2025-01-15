Fantasy Basketball
Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson News: Resting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Williamson (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

As expected, Williamson will take a seat for the second half of New Orleans' back-to-back after posting 21 points (10-14 FG, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one block across 24 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Bulls. Williamson should return to action Friday against Utah, but he'll likely take at least one game off during back-to-back sets for the rest of the season.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
