Zion Williamson News: Returns with 24 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 11:33pm

Williamson finished Tuesday's 110-101 loss to the Lakers with 24 points (10-18 FG, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes.

The Pelicans let their lead slip away despite a solid return from Williamson and excellent contributions from Trey Murphy and Saddiq Bey. Williamson logged 33 minutes and showed no signs of difficulty with his recent ankle injury.

