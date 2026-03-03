Zion Williamson News: Returns with 24 points in loss
Williamson finished Tuesday's 110-101 loss to the Lakers with 24 points (10-18 FG, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes.
The Pelicans let their lead slip away despite a solid return from Williamson and excellent contributions from Trey Murphy and Saddiq Bey. Williamson logged 33 minutes and showed no signs of difficulty with his recent ankle injury.
