Zion Williamson News: Ruled out for Wednesday
Williamson (injury maintenance) will not play Wednesday against Portland.
After making his return to the lineup Tuesday versus the Timberwolves and recording 22 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 28 minutes, Williamson will sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set as expected. With Williamson sidelined, the Pelicans could give Brandon Boston and Javonte Green additional run against Portland.
