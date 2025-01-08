Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson News: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 11:25am

Williamson (injury maintenance) will not play Wednesday against Portland.

After making his return to the lineup Tuesday versus the Timberwolves and recording 22 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 28 minutes, Williamson will sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set as expected. With Williamson sidelined, the Pelicans could give Brandon Boston and Javonte Green additional run against Portland.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now