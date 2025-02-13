Zion Williamson News: Ruled out Thursday

Williamson is out for Thursday's game versus the Kings due to a return to play reconditioning.

Williamson hasn't suffered any injury but will sit out the second leg of New Orleans' back-to-back Thursday. Karlo Matkovic, Javonte Green and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Williamson's next chance to suit up will come after the All-Star break against Dallas on Feb. 21.