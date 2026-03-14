Zion Williamson News: Scores 21 points in loss
Williamson produced 21 points (7-10 FG, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 107-105 loss to the Rockets.
Williamson was effective from the floor and posted a solid stat line, although that has been the trend of late. Since missing the March 1 loss to the Clippers due to a sprained right ankle, Williamson has reached the 20-point mark in four of his last six appearances, avearging 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More