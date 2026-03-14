Zion Williamson News: Scores 21 points in loss

Williamson produced 21 points (7-10 FG, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 107-105 loss to the Rockets.

Williamson was effective from the floor and posted a solid stat line, although that has been the trend of late. Since missing the March 1 loss to the Clippers due to a sprained right ankle, Williamson has reached the 20-point mark in four of his last six appearances, avearging 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in that stretch.