Zion Williamson News: Scores 26 points in win
Williamson recorded 26 points (11-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 113-109 win over the Warriors.
Williamson led the Pelicans to victory in this one, reaching the 20-point threshold for a fourth consecutive contest. He also knocked down his first triple of the season after last attempting one Nov. 29. Although health has been a major concern for the star forward in years past, Williamson hasn't missed a game since Dec. 11. He has been a relatively consistent scorer of late, posting at least 20 points in six of his eight February appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 213 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 213 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 204 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 204 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 204 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Williamson See More