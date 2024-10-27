Zion Williamson News: Struggles from floor Sunday

Williamson contributed 14 points (3-12 FG, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block across 28 minutes during Sunday's 125-103 loss to Portland.

Williamson has struggled from the field over his last two games, going 7-for-27 from the field over that span. The Pelicans' offense will struggle at times for as long as Dejounte Murray is sidelined due to a fractured left hand. Williamson and the Pelicans will continue their three-game road trip against Golden State on Tuesday.