Zion Williamson News: Suspended Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 2:21pm

The Pelicans suspended Williamson for one game for a violation of team policies.

Williamson will miss Friday's game against the 76ers after he was late for Thursday's flight to Philadelphia, per Shams Charania of ESPN. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Celtics. With the star forward joining Herbert Jones (shoulder) on the sideline, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Javonte Green and Brandon Boston will all likely see a bump in minutes Friday.

