Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson News: Will play Monday vs. Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Williamson (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

A stomach bug prevented Williamson from playing in Friday's 118-116 loss to the Celtics. It appears he was able to recover from his illness over the weekend and has been cleared to play Monday. Williamson has averaged 26.6 points on 61.5 percent shooting, 9.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 blocks over 25.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
