Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson News: Will play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Williamson (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

Williamson sprained his right ankle in Saturday's win over Utah and didn't play in Sunday's loss to the Clippers, though he'll shed his questionable tag and return to action Tuesday. Over 10 February appearances, the star forward averaged 20.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.1 minutes per contest. His return will leave fewer minutes available for Derik Queen, Saddiq Bey and Karlo Matkovic.

