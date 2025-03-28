Fantasy Basketball
Zyon Pullin headshot

Zyon Pullin Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 3:13pm

Pullin (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Saturday will mark Pullin's 20th absence in a row. He holds no definitive timetable for a return ahead of his next chance to play Monday against the Celtics. The undrafted rookie has appeared in just three games for the Grizzlies this season, and his absence won't have a noticeable impact on the rotation against Los Angeles.

Zyon Pullin
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
