Zyon Pullin Injury: Another absence coming
Pullin (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Saturday will mark Pullin's 20th absence in a row. He holds no definitive timetable for a return ahead of his next chance to play Monday against the Celtics. The undrafted rookie has appeared in just three games for the Grizzlies this season, and his absence won't have a noticeable impact on the rotation against Los Angeles.
