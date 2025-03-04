Zyon Pullin Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday
Updating a previous report, Pullin (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Pullin's last appearance at either the G League or NBA level came Feb. 20 with the Memphis Hustle, and he'll remain on the shelf due to right knee patellar tendinopathy. The two-way combo guard will likely receive the majority of his playing time with the Hustle whenever he returns.
