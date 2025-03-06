Zyon Pullin Injury: Ruled out Friday

Pullin (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

The two-way player has been out of action for both the Grizzlies and their G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, since Feb. 20 due to what was initially referred to as right patellar tendinopathy. The Grizzlies are now listing his injury as right patellar tendon surgery recovery, a designation that makes it unclear when he'll be ready to play again.