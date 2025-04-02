Fantasy Basketball
Zyon Pullin headshot

Zyon Pullin Injury: Still out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Pullin (knee) is listed out for Thursday's game against the Heat.

One of the Grizzlies' two-way players, Pullin hasn't seen action since Feb. 20, when he made his final appearance for the G League's Memphis Hustle. The Grizzlies are attributing his ongoing absence to right patellar tendon surgery recovery, and it's unclear if he has any chance of playing again this season. He can likely be ruled out for the entirety of the Grizzlies' three-game road trip that begins Thursday and ends next Thursday in Charlotte.

