Zyon Pullin News: Another big performance in G League

Pullin registered 40 points (15-20 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 132-117 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Pullin continued to excel offensively, shooting over 60.0 percent from the field for the third straight game. The two-way guard has played only six minutes at the NBA level but remains a highly reliable element for the Iowa affiliate, with his averages of 27.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest ranking among the top two figures on the team during the G League regular season.