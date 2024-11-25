Zyon Pullin News: Balanced outing in starting lineup

Pullin notched 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block over 32 minutes in Saturday's 125-98 win over Indiana.

Pullin did a little bit of everything for Sioux Falls in the starting lineup Saturday, ending as one of five players with a double-digit point total and finishing as one of two Skyforce talents with at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. Pullin has averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals over seven contests.