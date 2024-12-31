Zyon Pullin News: Dominates with triple-double game

Pullin recorded 37 points (14-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 39 minutes in Monday's 121-104 win over the Valley Suns.

Pullin did it all for Sioux Falls in Monday's G League battle, pacing all players in scoring, rebounds and assists in a well-rounded triple-double showcase. Pullin has appeared in 17 games this season, averaging 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals per contest.