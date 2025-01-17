Fantasy Basketball
Zyon Pullin headshot

Zyon Pullin News: Drops 24 points in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 12:50pm

Pullin provided 24 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes Thursday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 135-121 win over the Rip City Remix.

Pullin posted a solid all-around final line, reaching the 20-point threshold for a sixth straight game. He's also been a factor on the defensive end lately, recording at least one steal in five consecutive appearances.

Zyon Pullin
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
