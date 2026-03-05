Zyon Pullin News: Drops 29 points in G League

Pullin recorded 29 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes Wednesday during the G League Iowa Wolves' 136-117 win over the Rip City Remix.

Pullin turned in an efficient performance on the offensive end and nearly secured his first double-double of the regular season with an impressive night as a facilitator. The Florida product continues to impress in the G League, as he's averaging 27.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists in five regular-season outings.