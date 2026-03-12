Zyon Pullin News: Drops 29 points in G League

Pullin finished with 29 points (11-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 41 minutes Wednesday during the G League Iowa Wolves' 123-116 loss to South Bay.

Pullin led the way for his team as a scorer and facilitator, and he nearly ended up with his first double-double of the regular season. He was also effective on the defensive end by racking up a pair of steals for a second straight showing.