Zyon Pullin News: Flirts with triple-double in win

Pullin finished with 26 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 assists and eight rebounds in 39 minutes in Tuesday's 114-101 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Pullin did it all for Sioux Falls in the New Year's Eve contest, pacing all Skyforce players in assists while ending as one of two players with 25 or more points and coming up two rebounds short of a triple-double performance. Pullin has appeared in 17 games this season, averaging 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.