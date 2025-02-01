Zyon Pullin News: Game-high 32 points in G League
Pullin registered 32 points (14-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight reboudns, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes Friday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 125-113 loss to Raptors 905.
Pullin was efficient in Friday's G League loss, missing just three of his 17 field-goal attempts on the night. He joined the Grizzlies on a two-way contract Jan. 10, and his strong play during his time with the Sioux Falls Skyforce has translated nicely to the Hustle. In eight G League games with the Hustle, Pullin has averaged 21.1 points on 54.1 percent shooting, 5.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 35.2 minutes per game.
