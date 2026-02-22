Zyon Pullin News: Game-high 33 points in return

Pullin (wrist) amassed 33 points (11-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 41 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Although Pullin missed well over two months of action with right wrist pain, he showed no signs of rust in his return Sunday. The 24-year-old led the Iowa Wolves in both points and dimes, and his season-high 41 minutes suggest he'll have no restrictions going forward despite the lengthy layoff.