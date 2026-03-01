Zyon Pullin News: Gets two-way deal with Minnesota
Pullin agreed to a two-way contract with the Timberwolves on Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Pullin will move into the two-way slot vacated by Jules Bernard, whom the Timberwolves waived Saturday. A second-year guard out of Florida, Pullin has spent the entire 2025-26 season in the G League with the Iowa Wolves, with whom he had averaging 23.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers over 35.3 minutes per game in 14 appearances. He previously spent time last season on a two-way deal with the Grizzlies but logged just three total minutes over three appearances at the NBA level.
