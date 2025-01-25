Zyon Pullin News: Logs double-double in G League

Pullin played 36 minutes Friday during the G League Memphis Hustles' 124-114 win over the Skyforce and logged 27 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and a steal.

Pullin led the Hustle in both points scored and assists en route to compiling his third double-double of the season. The two-way player first signed with Memphis on Jan. 10 but has yet to appear in an NBA game and will likely continue to see the majority of his action in the G League going forward.