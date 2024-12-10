Zyon Pullin News: Pitches in off bench in loss
Pullin finished with two points (1-1 FG), three assists and two rebounds over 12 minutes in Sunday's 114-112 G League loss to Grand Rapids.
Pullin played a limited role off the bench, but still contributed offensively and on the boards in a narrow defeat Saturday. Pullin has averaged 7.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 0.8 steals over 12 contests this season.
Zyon Pullin
Free Agent
