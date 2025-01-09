Zyon Pullin News: Reaches 20 points as leading scorer

Pullin notched 20 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, four steals and three rebounds over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 118-97 G League loss to Westchester.

Pullin impacted Wednesday's contest on both ends of the court, leading all players in scoring, assists and steals while concluding as the lone Skyforce player with 20 or more points. Pullin has appeared in 23 G League contests this season, averaging 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.