Zyon Pullin News: Scores 36 points in G League

Pullin compiled 36 points (12-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 142-132 G League loss to the Hustle.

Pullin led Iowa in scoring in addition to converting 76.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and 66.7 percent of his three-point tries. Sunday's outing marked the fifth time this season the two-way player has surpassed 30 scored in the G League, where he's currently averaging 25.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists across 17 appearances.